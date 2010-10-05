BTX Intros IEC Locking Power Cord



BTX Technologies, a manufacturer and distributor of interface and integration products, has announced the addition of a new IEC locking-type power cord to its product line. The cord is intended to increase equipment reliability in critical applications, but eliminating the possibility of power interruption due to accidental disconnection.



The new power cord is UL-listed and features a patented IEC connector on one end and a standard “Edison” plug on the other. The IEC connector is constructed with an internal mechanism that seizes the equipment’s grounding pin and prevents an unintended disconnection. The connector is easily removed when desired via a pull on a special red tab.



BTX bills the new cord set as ideal for equipment used in rental and staging businesses, as well as for high traffic environments and mobile applications where vibration could cause conventional connectors to become disconnected.



The locking type cords are available with 18-AWG conductors in lengths ranging from one to six feet.



