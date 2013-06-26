BSkyB Invests in Semiconductor Company

TORONTO— BSkyB has made a strategic investment in ViXS Systems Inc., according to the vender. The investment was part of a recent private placement that was oversubscribed and raised more than $CDN57.4 million as part of a going public transaction. BSkyB will use its relationship with ViXS to get a closer understanding of the semiconductor market. Key ViXS deployments include DirecTV, Comcast and SlingBox, complemented by design wins with Arris, Cisco, Sagemcom, and LGE.