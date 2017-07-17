Bryan Hinckley Promoted to President of Electrosonic USA

LOS ANGELES—Bryan Hinckley is going from the position of vice president of sales for Electrosonic USA to the company’s president. Hinckley is taking over the role as Jim Bowie has stepped down from his position as president and CEO after 30 years with the company; Bowie will stay on as a senior advisor.

Bryan Hinckley

A part of the company since 1999, Hinckley began his career with Electrosonic as a project engineer. He later served as a project manager in Taiwan, Japan and throughout North America. Prior to becoming vice president of sales, he led Electrosonic’s U.S. Products Division, Design Consulting Team and Entertainment Sales Group.

Sarah Joyce will continue her role as managing director of Electrosonic EMEA.