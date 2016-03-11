BroadStream Announces Series of Hires Across Departments

ATLANTA—BroadStream Solutions has hired a number of new employees across a range of its departments, including sales, operations, R&D, marketing and support teams.

For sales, one of the new appointments is Shelinder Sachdeva as the sales director for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Sachdeva is the former vice president of sales for PlayBox. The company also announced the hire of Frank Summerfield, who previously worked with Harmonic, IneoQuest, Vermiatrix and RGB Networks, as business development director for the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics. BroadStream has announced that it will also be recruiting a new U.S. sales engineer.

Dave Bowes

David Bowes has also joined BroadStream in the newly created role of CFO/COO. Working out of BroadStream’s Atlanta headquarters, the company says Bowes will seek to improve operational efficiency and overall business strategy. Previous stops for Bowes include roles at Rover Group as finance and manufacturing strategy director, and director at Lola Group and Elan Motorsports Group.

Also in the Atlanta office, Lauralyn Mustaki has joined the BroadStream team as marketing director. Some of her prior experience includes roles as vice president and director for Turner Broadcasting and most recently as director of accounts and member services at Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

In addition, BroadStream reports that it has added five software engineers to its R&D department in Croatia over the last six months.