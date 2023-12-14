Broadpeak To Highlight Streaming For Sports, Monetization, Sustainability At CES 2024

CESSON SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak will show its video streaming lineup that ensures a high quality of experience (QoE) for live sports, better monetization for video services and reduced energy consumption at CES, Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas.

"Enhancing monetization of video streaming services, elevating streaming quality and optimizing energy efficiency are of the utmost importance for video service providers," said Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq.

"At CES 2024 we'll showcase Broadpeak's pioneering video delivery innovation, with cloud-native solutions that allow streamers and pay-TV operators to seamlessly adapt to the ever-evolving landscape and maximize their revenues."

At CES, Broadpeak will feature its next-generation dynamic server-side ad insertion solution, which is available as a SaaS platform. It enables greater monetization, is easy-to-use and makes it fast to go to market with targeted ad delivery, the company said.

Broadpeak also will demonstrate FAST 2.0, highlighting solutions for accelerating the deployment and performance of FAST channels in partnership with OKAST, it said.

The company will demonstrate advanced solutions that deliver a superior video streaming experience to sports fans. Broadpeak will feature its CDN and nanoCDN multicast ABR solutions to show how video service providers can stream popular live events to millions of viewers with low-latency and without making extra infrastructure investments, it said.

Broadpeak also will highlight how its high-performance, energy-efficient video servers leverage multicast ABR to reduce the infrastructure required for streaming one-time, popular events, eliminating the need to dimension the network at peak, the company said.

Using Broadpeak's open CDN solution, direct-to-consumer (D2C) streamers can mutualize the use of networks, working directly with ISPs to improve sustainability, reduce video delivery costs and enhance QoE for end users, it said.

See Broadpeak during CES at The Venetian, Suite #29-116.