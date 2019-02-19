Broadcasters Foundation To Honor Six With Leadership Awards

NEW YORK—Six broadcast luminaries will be honored April 10 at The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s annual breakfast with the 2019 Leadership Awards in the Brahms Room at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas during the 2019 NAB Show.

The recipients include: Bobby Caldwell, owner and CEO, East Arkansas Broadcasters Inc.; Jean Dietze, president, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting; Richard Foreman, president, Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc.; Mark Gray, CEO, Katz Media Group; Paul McTear, former president and CEO, Raycom Media; and David Poltrack, chief research officer, CBS Corp., president, CBS Vision.

The Leadership Awards, to be presented at the 7 a.m. breakfast, are presented annually by the foundation in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a charity devoted to helping broadcasters in acute need. The foundation has distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through catastrophic events, debilitating disease and unforeseen tragedy.

The complimentary breakfast is open to all in broadcasting.

Pre-registration, available online, is mandatory.