Broadcasters Foundation Tees Off to Help Those in Need

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America recently raised $235,000 at its 2013 Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.



The proceeds of the tournament, which is one of the 501(c)3 Public Charity’s biggest fundraisers and will help support the more than $850,000 in aid the foundation will give out over the next year.



More than 150 broadcasters and celebrities turned out in support of the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation, including 30 sportscasters, athletes, and actors. Celebrity golfers included Bruce Beck, WNBC-TV; Nick Buoniconti, NFL Super Bowl Champion; Craig Carton, WFAN(AM); Duke Castiglione, Fox 5; Tina Cervasio, MSG Network; Howard Cross, NFL Super Bowl Champion; Maurice Dubois, WCBS-TV; John Franco, New York Mets Hall of Famer; Jay Harris, ESPN; Ann Liguori, WFAN(AM) Radio and ESPN; Otis Livingston, WCBS-TV; Sean McDonough, ESPN; Lonnie Quinn, WCBS-TV; Bill Raftery, CBS Sports; Sterling Sharpe, NFL Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer; Mike Woodson, New York Knicks; and Chris Wragge, WCBS-TV.



This year’s Co-Chairs were Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations and Mark Gray, president, Katz Radio Group.



Title sponsors of the 2013 event were the Mercedes-Benz Tri-State Dealers and Evercore Wealth Management. Additional sponsors included CBS, NBC, ESPN, Marketron, Nielsen, Arbitron, Buckley Broadcasting, and BMI, among others.