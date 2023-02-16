Broadcasters Foundation of America Renames Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the renaming of its annual Lifetime Achievement Award to the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award, in honor of the iconic broadcaster, who passed away in 2018.

The Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has made invaluable contributions to the television and radio industries. As previously announced, this year’s award will be presented to Richard Wiley during the Golden Mike Award gala on Monday, March 6, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

McLaughlin is widely recognized for discovering Rush Limbaugh, which led to the creation of the News/Talk format and the revitalization of AM Radio. He was a longtime supporter of the Broadcasters Foundation and its mission to provide aid to people in radio and television who are in acute need. He served as the Foundation’s Chairman for many years and held the title of Chairman Emeritus when he passed away in 2018.

“Ed was known as a leader and innovator,” noted Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “He recognized talent and daringly pushed forth new ideas that propelled network and AM radio forward. It’s fitting that the Lifetime Award be named in his honor.”

As president of the ABC Radio Networks, McLaughlin implemented the multi-network concept, obtained the first exclusive live network radio rights to the Olympic Games, and acquired programs such as American Top 40 with Casey Kasem and American Country Countdown with Bob Kingsley. He founded EFM Media Management in 1987 to syndicate The Dr. Dean Edell Show and shortly thereafter launched the national syndication of local Sacramento radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“Ed was a champion for the broadcast industry and the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation,” stated Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “He was admired for his entrepreneurship and respected for his forward-looking vision. This is one way we honor his memory.”

Among his many accolades, McLaughlin received the Broadcasters Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, posthumously in 2018. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1995 and received the National Association of Broadcasters’ National Radio Award in 1996. He was the first chairman of the Radio Network Association and a long-standing board member of the International Radio & Television Foundation. McLaughlin was also a trustee of The Paley Center for Media.

For more information or to reserve a seat or table at the Golden Mike Award gala and fundraiser, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.