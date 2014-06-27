Broadcasters Foundation of America Elects Board Members

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected four distinguished broadcast industry leaders to join its board of directors. The new members were voted into office during the recent board of directors meeting in New York City.



The four new board members are:

Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations;

David T. Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting;

Elizabeth Neuhoff, president and CEO of Neuhoff Communications; and

Michael O’Neill, president and CEO of Broadcast Music, Inc.



“The addition of these four prominent broadcasters to our board will further enhance awareness of the work that we do and increase our ability to help more broadcasters in need,” noted Phil Lombardo, BFOA chairman. “Their dedication to helping those in our industry who need it most is an inspiration that I hope will motivate everyone in our profession to make a donation and become involved with our cause.”



The Broadcasters Foundation of America distributes aid to broadcasters who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund or by joining the Foundation as a Member. Corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made to the Legacy Society. For more information on how to give help, or get help, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.