Broadcasters Foundation Honors Broadcast Industry Leaders

(L to R): Tim McCarthy, Co-President of Broadcasters Foundation and Scott Herman, Chairman of Broadcasters Foundation, pictured with the honorees, Byron Allen, Pierre Bouvard, Christine Travaglini, Dennis Wharton, Ralph Oakley, and Gordon Smith

LAS VEGAS—Closing the NAB Show in Las Vegas last week, The Broadcasters Foundation of America honored several industry leaders at its annual breakfast Wednesday morning.

The Leadership Award is presented annually to industry leaders who have made an impact on the broadcast industry and in their local communities.

This year’s honorees are:

Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Media Group

Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media

Ralph Oakley, Retired, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quincy Media

Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group

Dennis Wharton, Retired, Executive Vice President, Media Relations, National Association of Broadcasters

Gordon Smith, former U.S. Senator and Special Advisor to the NAB, was honored with the Lowry Mays Excellence, which is presented annually to a broadcast luminary who has made an impact on the industry through innovation, entrepreneurship, issue advocacy, community service, and philanthropy.