Broadcasters Foundation Honors Broadcast Industry Leaders
By TVT Staff published
Industry luminaries were recognized at a breakfast on the final day of the NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—Closing the NAB Show in Las Vegas last week, The Broadcasters Foundation of America honored several industry leaders at its annual breakfast Wednesday morning.
The Leadership Award is presented annually to industry leaders who have made an impact on the broadcast industry and in their local communities.
This year’s honorees are:
- Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Media Group
- Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media
- Ralph Oakley, Retired, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quincy Media
- Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group
- Dennis Wharton, Retired, Executive Vice President, Media Relations, National Association of Broadcasters
Gordon Smith, former U.S. Senator and Special Advisor to the NAB, was honored with the Lowry Mays Excellence, which is presented annually to a broadcast luminary who has made an impact on the industry through innovation, entrepreneurship, issue advocacy, community service, and philanthropy.
