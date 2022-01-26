Broadcast Solutions Introduces meshLINK IP-Mesh Network Solution

BINGEN AM RHEIN, Germany—Broadcast Solutions has released meshLINK, a high-quality wireless video transmission solution offering state-of-the-art video encoding, full-duplex IP and mesh networking in a rugged, straightforward system, the company said today.

The new meshLINK wireless solution provides low-latency performance –down to 45ms in HD and 75ms in 4K—100Mb/s data throughput and one to four HD encoding channels on one frequency, the company said.

The solution combines the latest RF technology developments with ultra-low latency UHD HEVC encoding. A true duplex IP-based wireless system, meshLINK supports a wide range of functions, such as RCP and telemetry, for live broadcasts, live production, newsgathering and event coverage. Intercom, return video, prompter and other functions can be integrated in future IP-based applications, the company said.

In its basic configuration, the meshLINK can be a Tx/Rx wireless point-to-point solution that enables bidirectional IP traffic and link monitoring. This configuration works with a radio and encoder on the transmitter side and a radio and decoder on the receiver side, the company said.

When more radios—called nodes—are added, the system become a mesh network, operating on a single frequency. The network is scalable, self-forming and self-healing. When using mesh functionality, a radio serves as a transmitter, receiver and repeater at the same time, it said.

Signal routing is automatically and dynamically selected to ensure optimal performance without compromising signal stability. Data can be entered and retrieved at any node in the network. In the event a Tx/Rx line is blocked, all other nodes in the mesh can take over signal delivery by acting as a relay, it said.

The meshLINK allows every device in the network to be configured and monitored from any node using a web browser. As an option, real-time adaptive video encoding is available. It automatically adapts video bandwidth (bitrate) to ensure the best video quality.