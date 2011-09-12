Broadcast Pix Unwraps New Live Production System at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM—Broadcast Pix is using the IBC Show to launch its new Mica live video production product that's targeted at broadcast, government, corporate and educational users. The system builds on native HD technology from the company´s Granite systems to provide a compact, cost/effective production tool. Mica includes an eight input multidefinition video switcher, support for up to six keyers, an internal clip store for graphics and animations with a 30/hour capacity, and either a Harris or optional Chyron character generator.



The new product is housed in a 4RU case and includes control for ViewCast streaming appliances and AJA Ki Pro recorders, and can optionally control a number of popular cameras, audio mixers and video file servers. The Mica can also be upgraded to the company´s Granite product, providing users with 2 M-E capability, along with more I-O and performance options.



Broadcast Pix is located at stand 7.B20.



