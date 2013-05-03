Broadcast Pix unveils Granite X Series at NAB

Broadcast Pix unveiled the Granite X Series of live video production systems at the 2013 NAB Show.

Designed for large-scale live productions and accessing cloud-based content, the Granite X Series’ new hardware and software enhance integration from ingest to delivery.

Each of three new Granite X models supports 22 cameras and seven channels of files, which flow into the system through watch-folders from local and cloud-based sources.

Enhanced monitoring with more full-motion windows across four monitors complements the integrated production toolset. Up to three composited outputs with low constant latency can be delivered for multiscreen broadcast, streaming and live events.

Beyond the traditional live cameras and file-based studio content, today’s live video production environment needs to accommodate cloud-based content from a variety of online sources. Granite X ingests files, even during live production, from Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft Sky Drive and other cloud-based resources, enabling content to be contributed from anywhere. Granite X also can connect on-air graphics to content from Twitter, RSS Feeds, calendars and clocks, while cloud-based databases can be accessed for sports and election coverage.