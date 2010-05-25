Broadcast Pix to demonstrate Granite HD video production system at InfoComm 2010

Broadcast Pix will showcase three new products at InfoComm 2010: Granite, the HD 1080p-ready live video production system; iPixPanel, which allows an Apple iPad to control any Broadcast Pix video production system; and Slate Portable, the briefcase-sized production package.

Granite combines a Granite Switcher with a Granite Server running the company’s Fluent workflow software. The Granite Switcher provides simultaneous multidefinition SDI I/O for 1080i, 720p and SD sources. It offers 11 HD/SD-SDI video inputs (expandable to 22).

The companion Granite Server completes the system by running Fluent workflow software, which provides up to 120 hours of clip store, a graphics system with a new Inscriber CG, a multiview that displays video and file sources, watch folders that streamline file import from editing systems and macros for file-based effects. The server also offers optional software to control other studio devices, including audio mixers; robotic camera control systems from Panasonic, Sony, Telemetrics and Hitachi; streaming appliances from ViewCast; and video servers from Harris, 360 Systems and Omneon.