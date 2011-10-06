Broadcast Pix ships new Mica live production systems

After first introducing the system at the recent IBC show in Amsterdam last month, Broadcast Pix (www.broadcastpix.com) is now shipping its Mica live video production system. Leveraging native HD technology found on the company's Granite systems and Broadcast Pix Fluent software, which integrates video and file-based content, Mica allows even single operators to create compelling live productions.

One of the first customers to purchase Mica is Tualatin Valley Community TV (TVCTV), which manages the PEG (public, educational, and governmental) access channels that serve 14 communities near Beaverton, OR. TVCTV produces more than 400 programs a year and is transitioning to HD production in its new facility. Its two new Mica systems will provide the same production platform in both control rooms of its new facility.

The company also announced its Powerful Punch Tour, which is stopping at a number of dealers and trade shows in cities worldwide this fall to demonstrate its Mica and Granite systems.

The Powerful Punch Tour began mid-September and will stop in a number of cities over the next few months. All registered attendees will be entered in a drawing to win an iPad 2, and there will be additional giveaways at each location. Registration for the Powerful Punch Tour is free, but space is limited at each venue. To pre-register for a specific tour stop, visit www.broadcastpix.com/Powerful-Punch-Tour.html.