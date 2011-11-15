Broadcast Pix Announces VOX



BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix announced VOX, voice-activated video production software for use with any Granite, Mica, or Slate system. VOX eliminates the need for an operator during live productions, as it detects which microphone is being used and uses software to switch to an interesting camera position and add appropriate graphics. Broadcast Pix says “VOX is ideal for government and corporate meetings, interviews, video coverage of radio programs, and other productions with multiple microphones, and can be used for television broadcasts, Internet streaming, and in-house projection.”



VOX can switch cameras and more. It integrates with Broadcast Pix’s built-in Fluent Macros to create automatic video-follow-audio. VOX is already in use at Q-music, a radio network in Belgium and Holland. Q-music broadcasted live concerts and other events from Ostend, Belgium, and streamed video programming on the Internet. The video productions were part of a pilot project for the network’s studio-based “Visual Radio” programming, which will be produced in three facilities with VOX and Broadcast Pix Mica systems. The house was rigged with 12 cameras, including four in the on-site radio studio that were controlled through VOX.



Housed in a 1 RU chassis with eight microphone inputs, VOX includes camera control software for Panasonic and Sony robotic camera systems, and connects to any Broadcast Pix system via an RS-232 serial cable. Multiple VOX boxes can be cascaded to support up to 104 microphones. Conditions can be set to prevent coughs or one-word comments from changing cameras, minimizing unnecessary camera changes. Microphone inputs can also be prioritized, so a host, for example, can be given priority over guests. Plus, a host can control VOX using a small override panel, through the included SoftPanel software on a laptop or Android device, or with an iPad or iPhone app. As a result, the host can roll an introduction or a commercial, or even override the automated VOX control to bring up a specific shot.



VOX will be available worldwide in December 2011.

