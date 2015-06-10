Broadcast Pix Announces Router Control Software Option

BILLERICA, MASS. – Broadcast Pix, a provider of integrated production switchers, has announced its new Router Control software option, which extends the I/O of its production switchers and allows easy cross-point control of router sources to router destinations feeding a Broadcast Pix system. Router Control is designed to work with AJA’s KUMO SDI routers.

Router Control

Through a TCP/IP connection, Router Control can integrate external sources into live productions. Show-based router assignments allow a single router to feed different control rooms for easy configuration. The software can also automatically map custom names on the KUMO router to the Broadcast Pix Multi-View as an under monitor display and on the panel through PixButtons.

Multiple systems, like Flint, Granite, Mica and Roadie, can use the built-in Fluent-View customizable multiview with a mouse or touchscreen to control the KUMO router. Also, with bi-directional control, any change on the Broadcast Pix or AJA router is reflected on the other.

The Router Control software will be available in late June at the price of $495. Broadcast Pix will demonstrate it at InfoComm 2015, from June 17-19 in Orlando, Fla.