Broadcast Pix Announces Promotional Offer

BILLERICA, MASS.— Broadcast Pix is now offering a Matrox Monarch HD bundle promotion, which packages a Mica or Granite integrated production system with the Matrox streaming/recording appliance at a special price for customers who purchase by Dec. 31. The promotion is also being offered to Slate system owners who upgrade to a Mica or Granite.



Matrox Monarch HD, which began shipping in September, connects directly to a Broadcast Pix system via HDMI, and features one touch stream and record buttons on the front of the unit.



Designed for professional video producers who need to stream a live event and record a master quality version for post simultaneously, the compact Matrox Monach HD generates an H.264 stream with adjustable streaming parameters. It also records a high-quality .MP4 or .MOV file, which can be uploaded to a content delivery network like YouTube or easily imported into most NLE systems without transcoding. Files can be recorded to an SD card, USB drive or network-mapped drive.



Granite is Broadcast Pix’s premium line of integrated production systems, with 11 or 22 HD/SD-SDI inputs from the Granite Switcher and seven channels of file-based inputs from the Granite Server. Mica includes a multidefinition switcher than can mix eight HD/SD-SDI inputs with seven channels of internal clips, animations and graphics. Both systems offer a choice of control interfaces and include the Fluent workflow toolset, which includes built-in clip store, customizable multi-view, Inscriber CG, virtual sets, file-based macros and live access to cloud-based content.