Broadcast Pix Adds Multi-Screen Output

BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix announced the release of its Video Control Center 3.1 software. A free download for current Granite and Mica customers, V3.1 is available now and delivers PowerAux multi-screen support for 1 M/E systems, Multi-Lingual Fluent-View features, support for Grass Valley K2 servers, and additional enhancements.



Using a system’s program output and dual PowerAux outputs, three “programs” of different content can be generated using a 1 M/E Granite or Mica system, and each can have up to six key layers on top. It is ideal for driving any combination of image magnification (I-MAG) screens, Internet feeds, and live television productions, because the multi-screen technology maintains one frame of constant delay across all outputs for continual lip sync throughout the presentation.



Multi-Lingual Fluent-View is a local language user interface that provides support for English, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, and other languages, and enables users to easily add languages. All production controls are displayed in the selected language, including the entire Fluent-View “top page” layout, menus, messages, file names, source names, and Fluent Macro names. Plus, Broadcast Pix Translation Assistant software allows users to add other languages or dialects. V3.1 also provides Unicode support, enabling file names and other data to be viewed in character-based languages like Chinese.



Also new with V3.1 is optional remote control of and recording to Grass Valley K2 Solo and Summit video servers, as well as enhanced control of video servers from 360 Systems, Harris, and Omneon. The new option enables Broadcast Pix systems to control up to four channels of playback. It supports auto-start of clips when brought to air and integration with Fluent Macros. Plus, clip names are displayed on the panel’s PixPad. Remote control of up to 12 AJA Ki Pro recorders is included on all Granite and Mica systems.