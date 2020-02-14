Broadcast Foundation of America Names 2020 Leadership Award Winners

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America, the charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcasters in acute need, has announced the recipients of the 2020 Leadership Awards.

The 2020 recipients include: Marci Burdick, senior advisor to Schurz Communications, retired; Kim Guthrie, president and CEO, Cox Media Group; Kraig Kitchin, partner, Sound Mind; Weezie Kramer, COO, Entercom Communications; Barbara Kreisman, chief, Video Division, FCC; and Leo MacCourtney, president, Katz Television Group.

The foundation will also present the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award during the Breakfast. The group has not yet made public the name of that honoree.

The awards, to be presented Wednesday, April 22, at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, are presented annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large. This year’s awards breakfast will be in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas during the 2020 NAB Show.

The breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting, but pre-registration is required. (Register online or via phone at 212-373-8250.)

This year’s sponsors are: AccuRadio, National Association of Broadcasters, National Association of Media Brokers (NAMB), Nielsen, Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), USTrust and vCreative.