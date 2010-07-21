Broadcast Facilities Inc. Rebrands as Encompass Digital Media

LOS ANGELES: Broadcast Facilities Inc. today announced a name-change, to Encompass Digital Media Inc. The rebranding is said to unite BFI’s Andrita Media Center in Los Angeles and Crawford Communications in Atlanta “under one identity.” BFI acquired the satellite division of Crawford in January in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.



The newly named Encompass handles more than 180 TV networks at two of the nation’s largest broadcast facilities. They offer origination, centralcasting, disaster recover, satellite and fiber transmissions, digital media encoding, production studios and satellite uplink trucks. Clients include major broadcast and cable networks, DirecTV, NASCAR, the major sports leagues Sony and others.



A new Web site for the company is being created at www.encompass-m.com.