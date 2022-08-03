Brightline Introduces LED Upgrade Kit For Fluorescent Fixtures

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa.—Brightline has unveiled a new all-in-one retrofit package to upgrade its existing S1.2 and S1.4 fluorescent fixtures to LED lighting, offering extended fixture life, maintenance savings and lower energy usage.

The simple design of the do-it-yourself (DIY) kit makes it possible to upgrade the fixtures in minutes. The kit costs 25% of the purchase price of a new LED fixture, and Brightline has announced a disposal program for old fixtures, offering a $75 refund for each, the company said.

“Brightline’s LED upgrade solution helps fulfill our core principle of providing the best economic and technical solutions to our partners, with minimal impact on the growing energy demands of our global environment,” said Brightline co-founder Kathy Katz. “Upgrading to LED brings with it a full spectrum of benefits including reduced energy consumption, extended lifetime, lower operations and maintenance costs and enhanced aesthetics. Brightline is proud to offer this kit which enables our video lighting partners to easily make the move to LED.”

The DIY kit contains everything needed to upgrade Brightline fluorescent fixtures, regardless of age, type of dimming or control. The kit offers everything needed for the upgrade and includes a new fixture, back, front cartridge, diffusion, mounting bracket and all necessary screws, the company said.

The upgraded LED fixtures deliver improved performance with a richer color saturation of 97 CRI (color rendering index) at 5600 K color temperature. Onboard dimming control is standard, and users can continue to use existing accessories, such as a mounting yoke and hardware, power and DMX cables with passthrough connectors, light intensifier and control screen, it said.

Brightline has released a video (opens in new tab) offering step-by-step guidance to upgrade fixtures with the kits.