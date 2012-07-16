Bridge Technologies Rolls Out new OTT Monitoring Tools at IBC 2012

AMSTERDAM—At IBC 2012, Sept. 7-11, Bridge Technologies will showcase its latest products for measuring, analyzing and monitoring of video signals for OTT and satellite.

Bridge will demo the latest version of its VB330 monitoring and analysis probe, now including advanced OTT monitoring capabilities for high-traffic applications. The VB330’s 10GB architecture can deliver 60GB monitoring capability in a 1RU chassis, and the new Bulk OTT Engine can be enabled on any existing VB330 to provide sophisticated monitoring of large volumes of OTT streams. The OTT engine tests manifest files, profiles, chunk download speed and many more parameters, to deliver comprehensive data on OTT service quality. The engine supports Smoothstream, HLS and HDS, and is M-DASH-ready.

Also at the company’s IBC booth, the new VB12-RF is a compact, highly portable broadcast-IP monitoring and measurement appliance for terrestrial, cable and OTT applications. It features every required interface in an airtight and waterproof polycarbonate unit smaller than a laptop computer, with full TR101290 alarming and analysis, and support for all major transportation codecs. Now featuring a built-in ten-channel OTT engine, the VB12-RF is the world’s first portable broadcast probe with OTT capability.

The company will also feature a new version of its VB272 for satellite monitoring, now with dual inputs for increased density and energy efficiency. The new VB272 supersedes the previous model with a completely redesigned input stage the delivers exceptional RF characteristics and offers a second input. It features QPSK and support for 8PSK, 16PSK and 32PSK.

IBC will also mark the European debut of Bridge Technologies’ microAnalytics, a complete system for monitoring OTT and ‘TV everywhere’ services to multiple devices including smartphones and tablets. The microAnalytics System allows operators to remotely access real-time data from set top boxes, connected TVs, iPads, iPhones and other mobile devices, making accurate and comprehensive end-to-end multiservice/OTT monitoring a reality for the first time. The microAnalytics System includes hardware probes, central controller and data-gathering server, and the microC– a software library for extending monitoring capability to the viewing devices.

