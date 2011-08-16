Bridge Technologies Expands into New Central Oslo Headquarters



OSLO, NORWAY: Bridge Technologies is moving into new offices in central Oslo on Sept. 1. Bridge’s new base affords the company expanded accommodation for its growing R&D team, a full live headend installation for continuous testing, and extensive facilities for the Bridge Academy user and business partner training courses.



2011 has been a big year for Bridge Technologies, with continuing strong sales performance combined with expanded presence in many regional markets. The company’s R&D effort has borne fruit in several industry firsts--to be launched at IBC2011--which take the VideoBridge system to a higher plane and an unchallenged position in the marketplace. The move to new offices is a fitting culmination of a successful first phase in the company’s growth.



