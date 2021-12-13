Bridge Technologies Add New Audio Features to VB400 Monitoring Solution

OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies has added new audio capabilities to its VB440 SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 monitoring and analysis solution.

The new features enable audio engineers to monitor and work with immersive audio standards anywhere in the world using only an HTML-5 based browser, the company said.

The VB440 can be used in the core of broadcasting networks, production studios, master control centers and outside broadcast vehicles and venues. Able to monitor compressed and uncompressed data, the VB440 also includes added support for monitoring JPEG XS and HDR signals with ultra-low latency, making it well-suited for live production on a remote or distributed basis, it said.

The new audio functions include monitoring capabilities developed together with professional audio engineers, including a Gonio meter, loudness radar and the ability to measure multichannel audio across 64 channels within one flow, it said.

Channel ordering can be signaled as part of AC-3 or E-AC-3 bitstreams or per-stream-configured channel order. All are presented using an intuitive, easy-to-use GUI, it said.

The new audio metering capabilities can be applied to a range of surround and immersive audio standard, including 7.1 and 5.1. The new audio tools give the ability to specify customized mapping for these setups and grant an ability to listen through a web browser in a stereo downmix. This makes it possible for audio engineers to work anywhere, even places without a comprehensive speaker setup, it said.

“Coming from an audio background myself, I’m hugely proud of these new additions to the VB440 and the way they meet the needs of audio engineers – especially those who are increasingly working on the move, away from the studio, on a remote or distributed basis,” said company chairman Simen Frostad.

“Tools like this provide incredible production flexibility and lowered production costs, whilst still facilitating the highest levels of creative and technical practice," he added.