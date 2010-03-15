Brick House Video debuts compact HD switcher and standards converter

Brick House Video will use its NAB exhibit (Booth #N 4019) to highlight a new HD version of its Callisto Micro video switcher, a 3G capable up/crossconverter, a detail enhanced multiformat, multipurpose converter, and a portable HD/SD live streaming encoder. The company will also demonstrate its new onboard Web server for remote IP control.

Designed for mobile crews, helicopter operators and other users where space and weight are a concern, the new Callisto Micro-HD features four asynchronous HD inputs, multiple program/preview and monitoring outputs, 12V operation and a small footprint. The switcher will also be offering an onboard Web server as part of Brick House Video’s policy to make all of its products controllable over IP.

The company’s Syntax will now ship with an onboard Web server and Ethernet port for remote control. Enhancements to this up/crossconverter include analog video inputs and 3G capability. Based on advanced Super-Resolution Bandlet technology, Syntax offers the performance advantages of motion-compensated processing without the associated disadvantages of high cost and occasionally severe artifacts. Syntax also includes a variety of audio features as well as upconversion and crossconversion with SDI I/O, analog inputs, noise reduction and ARC capability.

Other items on the booth include the Proteus multiformat motion-adaptive standards converter and the MiniCaster live streaming encoder from Communitek Video. The Proteus offers full format conversion, frame synchronizing, TBC, video and audio proc amps, audio delay and aspect ratio conversion as well as bidirectional standards (rate) conversion. Proteus addresses lip-sync errors with an optional audio delay (up to 10 seconds) featuring both tracking and block delay.

The portable MiniCaster HD/SD live streaming encoder offers HD-SDI, SD-SDI and analog video inputs, embedded and discrete audio processing with GigE output in a compact, 2RU half-rack enclosure. The unit also provides a rich user interface via local keyboard, mouse and VGA connections, and can record live streams via built-in RAID storage.