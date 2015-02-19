Brian Seaver Joins Tech Team for ASG

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.– Advanced Systems Group has added Brian Seaver to its Technical Services Team, effective Jan. 5. Based in New York, Seaver is part of the team that designs, deploys, and supports storage and asset management systems for ASG’s clients across the nation.



Seaver began his career providing technical support at Apple, then spent more than three years as an IT support manager, systems administrator, and multimedia engineer for MLB.com. Next, he served as a SAN engineer for Tekserve, then as senior broadcast storage systems administrator for AOL/Huffington Post. Most recently, he was the senior systems engineer for the northeast sales team of JAMF Software.







