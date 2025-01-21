Brendan Carr Thanks Trump for FCC Chair Designation

WASHINGTON—Brendan Carr expressed gratitude and eagerness to move forward on a range of issues in a statement Jan. 20 upon President Donald Trump’s order naming him Federal Communications Chairman.

“I am deeply grateful to President Trump and honored by his decision to designate me as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Carr said in the statement “I have had the privilege of working at the FCC for over a dozen years now, including serving previously as the agency’s General Counsel, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the FCC.

“The FCC has important work ahead—on issues ranging from tech and media regulation to unleashing new opportunities for jobs and growth through agency actions on spectrum, infrastructure, and the space economy. We will also advance America’s national security interests and protect consumers.

“I am eager to accelerate the FCC’s work on these and other fronts. I look forward to collaborating with the Trump administration, my Commission colleagues, and the FCC’s talented staff as well as Congress to deliver great results for the American people.”

