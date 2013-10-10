Brazil’s TV Vitoria/Record Migrates to HD with Grass Valley Solutions

HILLSBORO, ORE. —Brazil’s TV Vitoria/Record has selected an end-to-end solution from Grass Valley to facilitate the transition to HD.



Grass Valley is supplying the station with a GV Stratus nonlinear media production toolset, eight Edius Elite nonlinear editing software seats, a Karrera Video Production Center switcher with K-Frame, four LDX Flex HD studio camera systems with XCU (eXchangeable Control Unit) base stations, three K2 Summit 3G 4-channel media servers, a K2 Solo 3G portable 2-channel media server, and the K2 Dyno S Replay Controller, as well as K2 SAN storage. The project will be completed in March 2014.



“The complete solution means we will have a fully modernized infrastructure, and with GV Stratus we will have a wide variety of tools that allow us to truly maximize our workflows,” said Jocemiro Perreira at TV Vitoria/Record.



With its new HD solution in place, the station will benefit from nonlinear operation and multiplatform distribution, as well as improved 3G signal transmission with the LDX Flex HD camera systems and XCU base stations in place.



At the center of the TV Vitoria/Record operation will be GV Stratus, which gives TV Vitoria/Record staff a wide range of software-centric tools for a complete nonlinear production workflow. It offers support for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout, and enables a ‘create once, publish everywhere’ workflow.