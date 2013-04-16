Brazilian broadcaster invests In EVS for sports production

Brazilian broadcaster Catve and its production company, Master TV, have both invested in live video production systems from EVS.

The new systems are being used for a wide range of sports programming including stock car racing for TV Globo, Formula Truck and Brazilian Brands for TV Bandeirantes, soccer matches for SporTV, TV Globo and TV Bandeirantes, and the Motocross World Championship Grand Prix in Brazil and World Touring Car Championship for Eurosports.

Catve acquired Master TV, a production house specializing in producing and transmitting all kinds of live events, earlier this year. Catve has invested in three EVS XT3 production servers and an EVS XTnano server, while Master TV has installed an XT3 server and two XTnano servers in its 15-meter double-decker mobile production truck. Master TV has also deployed EVS’ XHub3 media sharing network to interconnect its three servers, and EVS’ Epsio Live for inserting live graphics - such as offside lines, distance to the goal, scores and logos - in real-time and instant replays.

EVS’ XT3 server provides complete control over the entire production process, from ingest to playout, including live editing, slow-motion replays, multi-channel playback and transfer to third-party systems for collaborative workflows with post-production, automation, archiving and storage. The XT3 is the first sever to natively support a wide range of codes without requiring hardware changes, enabling production teams to easily select the compression scheme they want to use throughout the entire editing process.