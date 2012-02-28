Boxx.tv Introduces Meridian Lite RF HD Camera System at NAB

Boxx.tv Meridian Lite entry-level RF HD camera system with zero delay

At the 2012 NAB Show, Boxx.tv will introduce its Meridian Lite entry-level RF HD camera system with zero delay transmission for live broadcast and videography. The entry-level price of under $10,000 puts the technology in reach of more budget-concious users, but Meridian Lite is upgradable to Boxx.tv’s full-featured, high-end Meridian wireless RF HD camera system.



With its lightweight, wireless transmitter, Meridian Lite supports full 4:2:2 video including all formats up to 1080/30p, and delivers uncompressed, artifact-free broadcast video and sound in synch.



Boxx.tv will also launch Meridian Tallis, an iris control and tally indicator accessory for the Meridian solution as well as any brand broadcast camera on a wireless rig or Steadicam. The compact, affordable Tallis controls the iris on wireless camera rigs, and enables operators to match video brightness from a wireless camera with other cameras.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Boxx.tv will be at booth C7219.