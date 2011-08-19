Boxx TV to unveil Cerulean license-free microwave link at IBC2011

Boxx TV will showcase its new Cerulean, a portable, point-to-point microwave link, at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

Cerulean carries two video streams or one 3-D feed with no errors and no latency to offer an acceptable alternative to fiber on productions where cables might get in the way.

Cerulean works with multiple camera feeds, and gives TV producers plenty of new creative freedom. Alternatively, it can be a redundant hot standby for critical real-time acquisition.

The new link uses the undeveloped, extremely high frequency 60GHz band, which has a transport latency below 2ns, equal to the performance of fiber optic networks. At 60GHz, the beam width is very small, so several devices can operate in the same area without interference, and no spectrum licenses apply in the 60GHz band.

Cerulean transports a video stream without compression, so there is no encoding delay. One version of the product supports all HD formats. Field tests and use at live shows demonstrates Cerulean operates without loss at distances of more than 1640ft.

See Boxx TV at IBC2011 Stand 11.C66.