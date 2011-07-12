Bounce TV To Launch Monday, Sept. 26, Noon ET

ATLANTA: Bounce TV will debut Sept. 26 at high noon Eastern time, according to its founders. The debut will mark the launch of the nation’s first over-the-air TV network aimed at African Americans.



“September 26 will be an important milestone as we launch the first-ever independently owned and operated broadcast television network featuring African Americans," said Martin Luther King III, one of the founders, along with Ambassador Andrew Young.



The network also was picked by Belo Corp.’s KHOU-TV in Houston, the eighth largest African American market in the country.



The network is targeting carriage on digital subchannels. It has clearance so far in Houston, Cincinnatti, Cleveland/Akron, and Dayton Ohio; Charlotte, N.C.; Indianapolis, Hartford/New Haven, Conn.; Norfolk and Richmond, Va.,; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Louisville, Ky. among other markets.



Bounce TV will target African Americans primarily between the ages of 25-54 with a programming mix of movies, live sporting events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-net series, original programming, etc. It will air 24/7.