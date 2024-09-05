Boostr, OmniMedia Solutions Group Partner To Streamline Ad Workflows For Converged Media

NEW YORK—Boostr and OmniMedia Solutions Group today said they are collaborating on streamlining Boostr’s Order Management System (OMS) across the media landscape with a focus on the transition of traditional broadcasters to converged selling of linear and digital ads and media sales transformation.

OmniMedia Solutions Group, a consultant to the M&E and telecom industries, will leverage its experience in traditional and digital media to make deployment of the Booster Order Management System seamless, Boostr said.

OMS automates media business operations, offering next-generation forecasting, dynamic rate card management and comprehensive inventory insights. The strategic partnership between the companies seeks to improve efficiency in managing change and transforming organizations with the goal of boosting media company profits, it said.

“We are thrilled to partner with OmniMedia Solutions Group, whose deep influence and expertise in converging media complements our technology perfectly,” said Boostr CEO Patrick O’Leary.

“Together, we aim to help media companies evolve with change and adopt the tools necessary to thrive in today’s media landscape. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive, industry-leading advertising solutions that drive growth for our clients.”

More information is available on the Boostr and OmniMedia Solutions Group websites.