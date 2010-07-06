Boomerang+ chooses Kahuna to support HD operations

UK production company Boomerang+ has chosen Snell's Kahuna multiformat HD/SD production switcher as an integral component in its upgrade to HD operations.

Selected to support the HD migration of a key client, Welsh-language channel S4C, the switcher will enable Boomerang+ to offer service to all of its broadcasting clients requiring HD output.

Boomerang+ maintains a fiber-optic connection with S4C that enables the production company to supply live output to the network. When S4C began putting into place an infrastructure that would enable a smooth migration to HD operations, the network requested Boomerang+ replace its aging SD switching equipment with a solution that could provide HD video output from multiple input formats.