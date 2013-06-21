Bob Prather Out as Gray TV President

ATLANTA — Gray Television today announced that Robert S. Prather, Jr., its president and chief operating officer, has resigned from all positions he held with the company, effective immediately. The company also announced that Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Gray’s CEO, has been appointed to serve as president as well.



“I want to thank Bob Prather for his service to the company,” Howell said. “As we continue to move ahead, I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with our corporate leadership team, as well as all the other members of Gray’s outstanding operational leadership team at our television stations. This is an exciting and dynamic time in the television broadcasting industry, and after our record year in 2012 we continue to be on track for a very solid year in 2013”



Gray has 36 TV stations broadcasting 86 channels and reaching 6.2 percent of U.S. households.