Bluefish444 Joins Tico Alliance

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—SDI video card manufacturer Bluefish444 has announced that it has become a member of the Tico Alliance. With Tico’s 4:1 compression scheme, SMPTE RDD35, Bluefish444 customers can access uncompressed video at one quarter the bandwidth to be transported over existing SDI infrastructure and emerging IP technologies.

Additional features of joining the Tico Alliance include a small footprint in FPGA resources and software encode and decode operations. It also is backed by IntoPIX and implemented with the goal of interoperability with existing and emerging technologies.

Bluefish444 products like the Epoch | 4K Neutron, Epoch | 4K Supernova and Epoch | 4K Supernova S+ cards will immediately benefit, with more expected to have Tico integrated throughout 2016.

The Tico Alliance was founded in April 2015 and is an open coalition of broadcast equipment manufacturers, OEM providers, broadcasters, electronics brands and technology companies with the goal of establishing next generation infrastructure.