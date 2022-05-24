Blu Digital Group Acquires Central Post LA

LOS ANGELES—Blu Digital Group, a provider of cloud-based software and digital media services to the global entertainment industry, has officially acquired Central Post LA, a full-service post-production facility specializing in automated dialogue replacement (ADR), lip-sync dubbing, voice-over recordings, as well as a wide pallet of audio post services, including Dolby Atmos mixing.

The deal comes at a time when U.S. audiences have been viewing more foreign content and the industry has been working to offer descriptive audio tracks for visually impaired viewers, trends that have boosted the demand for English-language dubbing and audio.

“Since expanding our English dubbing and audio description division late last year, we have had huge interest from the industry to grow these services as they integrate into media management operations,” said Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group. “Acquiring Central Post LA’s facility, infrastructure, and talent into the Blu Digital Team helps us increase these services for our clients who need to localize foreign content for English-speaking audiences. We are eager to help our clients expand the audience of their content anywhere across the globe.”

As part of the deal, Blu Digital Group has taken over the 4000 square foot facility in Burbank, and its extensive technical and creative teams.

Utilizing the location’s existing infrastructure, which includes state-of-the-art recording rooms and a Dolby Atmos-certified mixing stage, the acquisition enables Blu Digital Group to further expand its English dubbing and audio description division with in-house production capabilities.

The Blu headquarters, based in Burbank, will continue to be the main hub for its software development and its cloud-based media operations management teams.

Some of the offerings that Blu Digital Group will providing from the new location include: