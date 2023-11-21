Blockboard Unveils BlockCONNECT Attribution Technology For CTV, OTT Advertisers

NEW YORK—Connected TV (CTV) ad platform Blockboard has released BlockCONNECT, its new, proprietary attribution technology that provides clean, fast attribution for all advertisers in the CTV and over-the-top OTT arenas.

The cookie-less platform ties media exposure to consumer behavior, which enables marketers to assess the consumer journey more precisely and thereby adjust media buys and creative changes more quickly to maximize the return on spending, the company said.

“We saw a need early on to help our clients get true and timely attribution data from CTV media exposure. As audiences rapidly shift to CTV, advertisers are learning how they can use this medium to not only tell compelling brand and product stories but also sell,” said Matt Wasserlauf, CEO and co-founder of Blockboard. “BlockCONNECT gives advertisers the data they need to prove their media strategy and drive the most important business KPI: results.”

The BlockCONNECT platform creates Blockboard pixels and places them on clients’ site pages. Each client provides as many pixels as needed to understand the connection between the media exposure and the pixel on the page delivering them, it said.

The BlockCONNECT platform provides a unique 24-hour look-back window as well as a second window to enable users to look back up to 30 days. BlockCONNECT gives advertisers a rapid view of performance and the chance to adjust and maximize their ad buys.