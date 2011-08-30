Blackmagic Shipping UltraStudio 3D



Blackmagic Design has announced the release of a new product for portable capture and playback, the UltraStudio 3D. The company claims that this is the first such product ever to incorporate Thunderbolt interface technology.



The UltraStudio 3D allows dual stream 3D capture with full resolution, supporting resolutions of up to 1080p60 in SDI and component analog, as well as 2K support.



“We are so excited to release the world's first feature film quality Thunderbolt technology-based capture and playback device,” said Grant Petty, CEO at Blackmagic Design. “Working closely with Intel and Apple on this project, I cannot believe how many advanced industry leading features are packed into this single product. UltraStudio 3D has finally provided a real, portable high quality solution at a price anyone can afford.”



The UltraStudio 3D is especially in 3D work, as it allows users to use dual stream technology for capture and playback of separate left-eye/right-eye streams. The device also captures and plays out high quality audio. It features balanced analog and AES/EBU audio, and connects to all cameras, decks and monitors.



