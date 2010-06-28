Blackmagic Now Shipping UltraStudio Pro, Pocket Ultrascope

Blackmagic Design has announced that it is now shipping the UltraStudio Pro cross converter and its new Pocket UltraScope waveform monitor.



UltraStudio Pro is the world’s first broadcast quality SD/HD capture and playback solution for USB 3.0 computers and is packaged in an ultra-thin design. The new USB 3.0 interface is 10x the speed of USB 2.0, running at 4.8 Gbps, making it ideal for transporting the highest quality uncompressed 10 bit HD video.





UltraStudio Pro includes 3 Gbps SDI, HDMI, analog component, composite, s-video, 4 channel analog audio, 2 channel AES/ EBU audio, genlock/tri-sync and RS422 deck control connections. UltraStudio Pro also includes a broadcast quality 7 foot/2 meter breakout cable. An independent SDI output is included that is down converted for simultaneous HD and SD monitoring. A new built in hardware up, down and cross converter lets users edit in one format, and then output to any HD or SD format.



UltraStudio Pro is available now for US$895 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.



Pocket UltraScope features 6 independent real time scopes such as parade, waveform, vector, histogram, audio and picture in a USB 3 PC based design for $595.





Pocket UltraScope is a small pod with a 3 Gbps SDI input that connects to any USB 3.0 computer for professional waveform monitoring. When running on a notebook or desktop PC with a 1920x1080 display, Pocket UltraScope allows simultaneous display of 6 waveform views including: RGB/YUV parade display, composite waveform, vector, histogram, 8 channel audio meters, stereo audio scope and picture view. When used with smaller screens, Pocket UltraScope allows a smaller 2-view window to be selected. Pocket UltraScope automatically detects the input video format, and switches between SD, HD and 3 Gbps 1080p SDI formats.



