Blackmagic Intros UltraStudio 4K With Thunderbolt 2

FREMONT, CALIF.— Blackmagic Design is now shipping a new model of UltraStudio 4K.



The UltraStudio 4K is a rack mount capture and playback device based on Intel’s Thunderbolt 2 technology. It features a machined aluminum front panel with an integrated color LCD as well as fast to use video and audio input buttons. The rear panel includes video and audio connection such as 6G-SDI, HDMI 4K, analog component/s-video/composite, as well as balanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio.



Now with the 20 Gb/s speed of Thunderbolt 2, UltraStudio 4K has even more bandwidth to work with higher quality video and frame rates. Now users are able to capture and playback Ultra HD 4K YUV video at 60 frames per second and Ultra HD 4K RGB video at 30 frames per second via the 6G-SDI video connections. The Thunderbolt loop thru allows connection of up to six devices, so users can connect fast disk arrays for massive amounts of video storage with a single Thunderbolt connection to their computer.



UltraStudio 4K handles most television formats, featuring 6G-SDI connections that switch between SD, HD, Ultra HD and 4K. UltraStudio 4K is also intended for 3D workflow as it features both interleaved/side by side and dual stream capture and playback.



Users will be able to take advantage of the Desktop Video 10 release. The new driver architecture is a major software update designed from the ground up to be optimized for high speed computers and the new emerging ultra HD television formats that require massive data speeds. DaVinci Resolve 10 customers will benefit from the simultaneous capture and playback support that enables them to capture direct from cameras on set and grade the live video with multiple nodes of color correction for live onset monitoring.



Its SDI inputs include full SDI re-clocking for capture from poor quality SDI sources. It features HDMI in and out, supports SD and HD formats up to 1080p60, frame packing 3D and 4K. It also has component analog in and out, and the component analog switches to s-video and composite. It features two channel balanced analog audio in and out, as well as additional RCA HiFi audio in and two channel AES/EBU unbalanced audio in and out.



XLR connectors timecode in and out, and it includes genlock/tri-sync input. It features Sony compatible RS-422 deck control. UltraStudio 4K supports uncompressed 8/10 bit and compressed video capture and playback.



UltraStudio 4K supports Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer 7 Adobe Premiere Pro CC6, Adobe Photoshop CC6, Adobe After Effects CC6, DaVinci Resolve and more. It also includes a free SDK, as well as hardware SD and HD keying and hardware up down and cross conversion on playback. It features capture/playback of side by side, line by line, top and bottom and dual stream 3D via SDI.