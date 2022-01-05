Blackmagic Design Releases Update For URSA Mini Pro 12K

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has unveiled its Blackmagic Camera 7.7 update, which enhances sensor performance for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K.

The update offers fine adjustments to the sensor’s unique demosaic algorithm, enabling a more neutral color balance and providing enhanced sharpness of shadow details for better overall image quality, the company said.

The Blackmagic Camera 7.7 update is now available as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website.

The update optimizes the 12K sensor by improving the clarity of fine detail in shadow regions. It also provides a more neutral color balance with a more accurate starting point for better skin tones, while still retaining the natural soft highlight rolloff of film.

The incidence of moire also has been reduced when capturing ultra-high-resolution scenes with very high frequency fabrics or architectural textures.

“The images have that creamy but detailed film look that is so pleasant and also reach well into the highlights and shadows. There are no artifacts which is really important for my work,” said Christian Sebaldt, ASC, who tested a beta of the update. “And skin tones always look natural, and to me these are features of a $40,000 camera.”

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K uses a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor and offers 14 stops of dynamic range, built into the URSA Mini body. The combination of 80 megapixels per frame, new color science and the flexibility of Blackmagic RAW makes working with 12K a reality.

Oversampling from 12K delivers 8K and 4K images with the subtle skin tones and detail of high end still cameras. The camera can deliver 60 fps in 12K, 120 fps in 8K and up to 240 fps in 4K Super 16. URSA Mini Pro 12K features an interchangeable PL mount, as well as built in ND filters, dual CFast and UHS-II SD card recorders and a SuperSpeed USB-C expansion port. DaVinci Resolve Studio is included.

The update also offers improved color balance, improved USB-C connection and improved compatibility with ExAscend U.2 disks on URSA Mini Recorder.