Blackmagic Design Premiering Intensity Extreme at IBC



AMSTERDAM: Blackmagic Design is unveiling their newest capture and playback device at IBC 2011.



Designed for professional videographers working with HDMI and analog video, the Intensity Extreme is built on the company’s Thunderbolt technology.



Housed in aircraft-grade aluminum, Intensity Extreme offers analog capture and playback in SD/HD component, NTSC, PAL and S-Video alongside real time effects supported in Apple Final Cut Pro 7 and Adobe Premiere Pro.



The Thunderbolt bus is powered internally with no need for an external supply. Image capture can bypass the video compression chip, pulling straight from the camera’s image sensor for true uncompressed quality.



The Intensity Extreme is also compatible with Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard and Mac OS X 10.7 Lion, and includes breakout cable with RCA type connectors for analog video and audio.



