Blackmagic Design lowers price for pair of Mini Converters

Blackmagic Design announced a lower price on two of its popular Mini Converters at IBC2011. Effective immediately, the Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and the Mini Converter HDMI to SDI models will be priced at $345, the company said.

The Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI include features such as 3Gb/s SDI technology, redundant SDI inputs, balanced analog and AES/EBU switchable audio on standard 1/4in jack audio connections, and an international power supply that includes adapter plates for all international power sockets.

Audio can be switched between balanced analog or AES/EBU audio. Jack connectors make it easy to use off-the-shelf cables and a wide range of audio products. This provides for the choice between audio on the HDMI connection, independent audio as AES/EBU and balanced analog.