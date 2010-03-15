Blackmagic Design Announces UltraScope Update



Blackmagic Design has announced the availability of updated software for its UltraScope waveform monitor product. The UltraScope version 1.2 package provides users with enhanced displays, a zoom function, support for additional monitors and more.



“One the most requested features for Blackmagic UltraScope was a high quality and easy to use zoom function,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design’s CEO. “It is so important when you're working on color critical jobs where you are matching blacks and need to correct subtle differences.”



Users can view up to six displays simultaneously, including waveform, parade, vectorscope, histogram, picture and audio monitoring with the new software. It supports monitors with 1920x1200, 1920x1080 or 1280x800 resolutions, allowing use with a wider variety of display units, including smaller screens for OB and portable applications.



UltraScope 1.2 software is available free of charge to UltraScope users via Blackmagic Design’s Web site.



