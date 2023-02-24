Blackmagic Design Announces Major New Products & Software Updates

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced a number of new products and updates, including ATEM Television Studio HD8, Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro and ATEM Microphone Converter.

It also unveiled software updates for Blackmagic ATEM Switchers 9.0, which provides support for the ATEM Television Studio HD8 range and general performance and stability updates and Blackmagic Camera Setup 8.0, which adds support for new Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro and Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2.

The new ATEM Television Studio HD8 is a new family of all in one live production switchers that combine broadcast features with extreme portability. These new switchers feature broadcast grade control panels with advanced features such as streaming and recording. There is also an ISO model that can record all video inputs and can connect to up to eight remote cameras. These new switchers also support live streaming, talkback and optional internal storage.

"These new ATEM Television Studio HD8 switchers are amazing as they pack so many features into an extremely portable design," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "However we also wanted them to be high end broadcast grade switchers so customers don't have to compromise. We have achieved this as they feature full broadcast control panels, innovative audio mixing, plus streaming and recording all built in. It’s very exciting!"

Key features of the ATEM Television Studio HD8 features include:

All in one switcher and control panel design.

Supports connecting up to 8 x SDI cameras.

Wide range of professional video effects included.

Internal media for stills and motion graphics.

4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers for green/blue screen work.

Includes SuperSource multi layer processor with 4 DVEs.

8 x standards converted 3G-SDI inputs.

9 x 3G-SDI program video outputs and 2 x 3G-SDI aux outputs.

Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ and more!

16 way multiview for monitoring all cameras on a single monitor.

Live stream via Ethernet or mobile phones via USB.

Records to USB flash disks or optional internal cloud storage.

USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

ISO model supports recording all video inputs for later editing.

ISO model records a DaVinci Resolve project file.

Supports remote internet connected cameras on ISO model.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Localized for 13 popular languages.

Expands audio inputs with ATEM Microphone Converter.

ATEM Television Studio HD8 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$2,995. For more information, please find the press release and images here.

Another new product is the Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro, a new more powerful studio camera model that features an EF lens mount, a larger 6K sensor for improved colorimetry and fine detail handling, ND filters and built in live streaming via Ethernet or mobile data.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro shares the same compact all-in-one design of the studio camera family with a lightweight carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate body, large integrated 7" HDR viewfinder and powerful broadcast connections.

Also announced today is the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2, an updated model that now includes built in live streaming.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro features include:

Native 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses.

Live streaming for global remote cameras via Ethernet of mobile data.

Built in 2, 4 and 6 stop remote controllable ND filters.

Large 7 inch high brightness viewfinder.

Includes 12G-SDI, HDMI, 10G Ethernet connections.

Single 10G Ethernet allows SMPTE fiber style workflow.

Professional mini XLR inputs with 48 volt phantom power.

Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.

Blackmagic Studio Converter allows all connections via Ethernet.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $2495. For more information, please find the press release and images here.

In addition Blackmagic introduced the ATEM Microphone Converter, a new audio analog to digital converter that lets customers add additional microphones to ATEM switcher models such as the new ATEM Television Studio HD8. Featuring a MADI connection, it means customers don't have to configure any complex settings because the connection is a simple BNC cable. The design features amazing quality with an extremely low noise floor of -129dBV, a dynamic range of 131 dB(A), low distortion of 0.002% and uniform tolerances across all channels. The design also features an HDMI monitoring output with scrolling waveform displays.

ATEM Microphone Converter features include:

Expand audio inputs with ATEM Microphone Converter.

Robust converter style design.

Connects via MADI for multi channel audio.

Extremely low noise floor of -129dBV.

Ultra high dynamic range of 131 dB(A).

Precise input matching and low distortion of 0.002%.

Includes HDMI monitoring output with scrolling audio waveform display.

ATEM Microphone Converter will be available in Q2 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $395.

A detailed presentation of the new products and updates by the company founder and CEO Grant Petty is available here (opens in new tab).