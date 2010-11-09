Blackmagic Design Announces Enhanced Mini Converters



Blackmagic Design has announced a major software update for its UpDownCross and HDMI to SDI Mini Converter products. The new release provides users with both support for closed captioning and seamless integration with the Canon 5D MKII workflow.



“Our Mini Converter models are designed to solve the everyday problems post and broadcast professionals face when building an SDI studio,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design’s CEO. “This software update solves the problems of syncing closed captioning when performing up, down and cross conversions, and dramatically improves the Canon 5D workflow--two of the main features our customers have been requesting.”



The updated UpDownCross and HDMI to SDI Mini units are part of nine Mini Converters that Blackmagic offers. They provide 10-bit resolution and feature multi-tap filtering and processing. The units also include auto SD/HD switching, redundant inputs, AES/EBU and analog audio capabilities and more.



