Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve for iPad

FREEMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design today unveiled DaVinci Resolve for iPad, offering users a powerful, portable platform from which to work.

Optimized for multi-touch technology and Apple Pencil, DaVinci for iPad offers support for cut and color pages, providing access to the tool’s image technology, color finishing toolset and the latest HDR workflows, it said.

With optimized performance for Apple Silicon, DaVinci Resolve delivers four times faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance on the new iPad Pro with M2. HDR is also supported for those using a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip, it said.

Creators can send a clean feed grading monitor output to an Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay compatible display. This lets customers use the external display to create grades on set or color correct clips in post-production directly from their iPad.

The new DaVinci Resolve for iPad will open and create standard DaVinci Resolve project files which are compatible with the desktop version of DaVinci Resolve 18. Supported file formats include H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW, with clips able to be imported from the iPad Pro internal storage and Photos library, or externally connected iCloud and USB-C media disks, it said.

Blackmagic Cloud support allows creators to collaborate with multiple users around the world.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad features:

Cut page for editing and the color pages are optimized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.

Up to 4x Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chip.

Supports Apple Neural Engine features in DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files.

Supports multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.

Supports H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files.

Supports clips from iPad storage, Photos library and iCloud.

Imports clips from external USB-C disks.

Works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

External monitoring via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay display.

Supports HDR display on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip.

Compatible with iPadOS 16 or newer.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available in Q4 from the Apple App Store as a free download. An upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad also will be available as an in-app purchase, the company said.