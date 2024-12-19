Blackmagic Design Adds Icon View, Other Features to Blackmagic Cloud

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design today unveiled new features for its Blackmagic Cloud, including a new icon view with thumbnails that can be scrubbed to preview footage and a new inspector panel for easy viewing of clip metadata.

Blackmagic Cloud customers can also now share a presentation with a client who is not a Blackmagic Cloud member via URL, making it possible to collaborate and conduct group chats. All customers currently using Blackmagic Cloud will see these new features immediately.

The cloud-storage app has a new icon view that customers can select at the top right of the window. It shows thumbnail icons for media files. Customers can scrub the thumbnails by moving the mouse over the icons to scroll through a clip. If they switch back to list view, the icons reflect the media file's contents, the company said.

Most media files have already been converted to image icons, though some are being processed and will be completed in the coming days. Blackmagic Cloud supports generating thumbnail icons from a range of common media file formats. Any format not yet supported will display generic icons, it said.

The new metadata inspector panel on the right side of the Blackmagic Cloud storage app window allows customers to select the info icon on the top right and open a tab to see the selected clip’s metadata. There is also a scrollable view of the clip media, which makes it easy to select clips in list view, Blackmagic said.

Blackmagic Cloud Presentations now offers the ability to invite clients into a presentation with a URL. If customers select to share a presentation with someone who is not a member of Blackmagic Cloud, then a URL will be generated that can be copied and pasted into an email, it said.

The Blackmagic Cloud login window has also been localized into German, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish and Ukrainian.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Since we launched Blackmagic Cloud, we have been continuously updating and releasing new features to make it even easier for customers to share and collaborate globally,” said Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty said. “Customers have continued to provide feedback, and we are excited to be able to add the ability to preview clips in a thumbnail, view clip metadata and review clips with clients who are not members of Blackmagic Cloud using a simple URL.”

The new Blackmagic Cloud features are available today for no additional charge at www.cloud.blackmagicdesign.com.

More information is available on the company’s website.